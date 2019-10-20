AIVAN prepares for comeback with MV teaser for 'Knotted Wings'

AIVAN has released the MV teaser for his comeback.
On October 21, AIVAN revealed the teaser for "Knotted Wings", the title of his upcoming single as a male solo singer. According to the preview, the song seems to signal a fun EDM genre, a small deviant away from AIVAN's debut album from last year.
Throughout his debut promotions, not only has the singer proved himself to be a talented musician but also demonstrated his brainy side through his appearance on 'Problematic Men'.
Are you excited for AIVAN's comeback? Stay tuned for the full drop on October 23!
