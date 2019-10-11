'Dispatch' reports on Goo Hye Sun's 'hotel bathrobe' post & Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer responds

'Dispatch' reported on Goo Hye Sun's 'hotel bathrobe' post, and Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer has given an official response.



On October 11, Goo Hye Sun shared a photo of someone in a bathrobe and revealed the image was the original album jacket for her recently released track "Must I Die". She also told fans she's submitted 4 pieces of evidence (photos) to court for her divorce lawsuit, which caused speculation she submitted evidence of Ahn Jae Hyun's alleged affair. This past September, his lawyer stated the supposed evidence Goo Hye Sun was referring to was a photo the model-turned-actor took with an ex-girlfriend before his marriage to Goo Hye Sun.



Dispatch has now released an analysis of the bathrobe photo, which revealed a bathrobe embroidered with 'W,' and contacted the Walkerhill Hotel. However, after checking with multiple hotels, Dispatch reporters came to the conclusion the bathrobe is likely not from South Korea, but from the hotel W in Sentosa Cove, Singapore.



Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun also confirmed with Dispatch, "After looking through Ahn Jae Hyun's travel records, we confirmed he went to Singapore on December 30, 2012." If the photo is indeed from 2012, that makes it 2 years before Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun met on the set of the 2015 drama 'Blood', and once again, this would mean it's not proof of Ahn Jae Hyun's affair.

