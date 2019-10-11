Goo Hye Sun alarms netizens with 'hotel gown' image

Goo Hye Sun alarmed netizens with her 'hotel gown' image on Instagram.



On October 11, the actress updated fans on her ongoing divorce legal battle with Ahn Jae Hyun and shared an alternative cover of her recent remake single 'Must I Die'. The above image served as the album cover for the release, but it seems Goo Hye Sun originally intended to release the song with the image below of an anonymous figure in a hotel gown.



She posted the image on Instagram along with an update on her current divorce lawsuit, stating, " This is the album jacket photo I was going to release at first. I've submitted 4 [pieces of evidence] to court. (The date on the image is the release date.)."



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun, who has officially filed a divorce suit after she announced she has no intention to legally separate from him.



