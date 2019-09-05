Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer reveals divorce lawsuit against Goo Hye Sun

Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer has revealed the actor will be filing a divorce lawsuit against Goo Hye Sun.



Lawyer Bang Jung Hyun started out his statement by relaying an apology from Ahn Jae Hyun, saying, "Firstly, I'm relaying Ahn Jae Hyun's apology, 'I apologize for causing an uproar due to our marital relationship, which is a personal matter.' We're taking a careful position at this stage. We believe anything can sound like a unilateral allegation, so he'll personally reveal his thoughts after the situation is settled."



He continued:





"Ahn Jae Hyun can't help but prepare to take legal action in this situation. When his marriage to Goo Hye Sun is in ruins, there's a limit to proving what is truth through social media. We concluded it's best to file a divorce lawsuit and have the court make a judgment through legal evidence. (Ahn Jae Hyun's wish is to not file a criminal complaint against her at this stage.)



Currently, untruthful information is being known as facts due to Goo Hye Sun's claims on social media. After looking at the documents I received from Ahn Jae Hyun, I found Goo Hye Sun's statements are considerably exaggerated and skewed. As a result, Ahn Jae Hyun's reputation was severely damaged, and the damage affected other parties.



Furthermore, we'll clear up other rumors surrounding Ahn Jae Hyun. For example, his relationship with singer Jung Joon Young in rumors that say, 'Ahn Jae Hyun is friends with Jung Joon Young,' and 'The quality of his character is expected because he's part of the KakaoTalk chatroom.'



As the lawyer who helped the whistleblower of Jung Joon Young's chatroom case, I've seen all the conversations from the chatroom. Through this case, I looked at Jung Joon Young's KakaoTalk once again, and there were no conversations between them. I found in a conversation with a third party on July 19, 2016, he stated, 'It's been a year since I've seen Jae Hyun hyung.'



Ahn Jae Hyun hopes to end his marriage to Goo Hye Sun with a divorce lawsuit, and he also hopes to clear the various misunderstandings surrounding him. We also request that Goo Hye Sun stop spreading false information on social media. Furthermore, we ask her to submit evidence of 'Ahn Jae Hyun eating a late-night snack with a woman at a hotel', which she mentioned yesterday on social media, to court.



According to Ahn Jae Hyun, the photo was taken with an ex-girlfriend he dated before marriage. She's not the actress he's currently filming a drama with. However, Goo Hye Sun twisted the truth to make this photo a recent one and claimed the reason behind their marriage breakdown is his affair. This is false.



Goo Hye Sun mentioned a story about 'a photo of an ex-girlfriend' on tvN's 'Newlywed Diary'. To our knowledge, Goo Hye Sun has no photo in a USB drive. We hope she'll submit it to the courts and verify the truth. We hope the truth will be revealed through photo data analysis.



Finally, Ahn Jae Hyun wishes for the truth to be revealed. He's stated it's unfortunate he can only do so by taking legal action. However, in this situation in which all sorts of falsehoods and rumors are being spread, we hope the public will understand the only option he has is a divorce lawsuit. Moreover, Ahn Jae Hyun will take strong legal action against ungrounded suspicions related to Jung Joon Young and rumors with an actress, so we ask you're especially careful."





As previously reported, the couple has been in an ongoing public divorce battle. While Goo Hye Sun has stated she has no intention to divorce and recently announced she's retiring from the entertainment industry, Ahn Jae Hyun has expressed he intends to move forward with the divorce. As of now, their divorce proceedings are at a standstill as South Korea requires both parties to consent to a divorce.