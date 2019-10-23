1

DinDin in talks to join cast of '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4

According to reports on October 24, rapper/tv personality DinDin is in talks to join the cast of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4. 

Back on October 23, various media outlets reported on potential casting regarding the newest season of '1 Night, 2 Days', with stars such as Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, and Yeon Jung Hoon named as possibilities

One KBS representative responded to reports surrounding DinDin, "We are discussing DinDin's appearance in '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4." 

Meanwhile, '1 Night, 2 Days' aims to return with a brand new season by some time this year. 

