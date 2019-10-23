3

Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, & more of new film 'The Divine Move 2' to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Actors Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Kim Sung Gyun, and Heo Sung Tae of upcoming film 'The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful' will be guesting on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

In this upcoming episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the cast members will be facing off against Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Kim Sung Gyun, and Heo Sung Tae in fiery matches of Korean baduk - similar to the storyline of 'The Divine Move 2'. 

Premiering in theaters this November 7, 'The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful' deals with the story of individuals who live and die for the frightening game of baduk. 

