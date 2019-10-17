4

Brand New Music's new unit group Boys Da Capo drops teaser schedule for special single album

Brand New Music's former 'Produce X 101' trainees Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan have dropped an official teaser schedule for their upcoming unit debut. 

Set to debut as a trio unit named Boys Da Capo (BDC), Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan will be releasing a special single album this October 29. Teasers will kick off this October 18 with concept photos, followed by a tracklist, MV teasers, an album preview, etc. 

Meanwhile, Boys Da Capo's unit name means "Boys, return to the beginning and start again" or that the group will always remember the passion of beginning anew. 

