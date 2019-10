Rookie boy group ONEUS will be bringing the unique experience of a K-Pop fan sign to Los Angeles!

The event will be held this coming November 16 in partnership with RBW Entertainment and MyMusicTaste. Fans wishing to attend will need to purchase ONEUS's 3rd mini album 'Fly With Us' in order to be entered for the random draw, betwene October 17-23, PST.

For more details, visit here, and look forward to news on ONEUS's global fan sign in New York as well.