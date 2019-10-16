Sulli's full autopsy results including drug response to take a few days, police will close the case if no anomaly surfaces

On October 16, representatives from the Gyeonggi Sungnam District Police Office completed an autopsy on the late singer/actress Sulli, beginning at approximately 9 AM.

The police immediately confirmed that there were no external injuries on the deceased, as well as no signs of intrusion on the premises at the site of the incident. Full autopsy results including drug response and precise opinions will take a few days.

Police also discovered no signs of a will from the deceased, but found a memo pad containing Sulli's personal thoughts and feelings from day to day. The memo pad did not contain any mention of "malicious comments" - currently a heated topic of discussion in relation to Sulli's sudden passing.



A police representative relayed, "After receiving the full autopsy results including a precise opinion, we will close the case as long as no strange anomaly surfaces."







Once again, our deepest condolences go out to Sulli's family, friends, and loved ones.

