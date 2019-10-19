Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk becomes a best-selling author with his first novel 'Fish Meets Water'

On September 26, with the release of the 3rd album 'Sailing', Akdong Musician's Lee Chan Hyuk published his very first novel 'Fish Meets Water'. His book has topped the best-selling books chart for both online and offline bookstores since the release.

It is very unusual for the debut novel to instantly become the best seller, but Lee Chan Hyuk's 'Fish Meets Water' is still going strong for 24 days after the release. It has been said his book has now captured those who were not initially fans of the music of AKMU.

Congratulations to Chan Hyuk!

