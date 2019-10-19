Minister of Office for Government Policy Coordination suggests a comprehensive review regarding military service exemptions for K-Pop stars such as BTS

Noh Hyeong Ouk, minister of Office for Government Policy Coordination, said on October 18 that a comprehensive review reflecting current trends is needed regarding military service obligations of K-Pop stars such as BTS.



He said, "We need a comprehensive review regarding special exemptions from military service for those in the K-pop industry, in order to reflect the current trend of Korea's expansion as a cultural content powerhouse."



According to the current military laws, exemptions from the mandatory military service are limited to national athletes who win a medal at Olympics or a gold medalist at Asian Games and musicians who top the particular international competitions. Noh is suggesting an expanded review to include world-famous K-Pop stars for special exceptions from the draft.

Netizens are split on this remark. What are your thoughts on this?

