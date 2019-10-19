7

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Minister of Office for Government Policy Coordination suggests a comprehensive review regarding military service exemptions for K-Pop stars such as BTS

Noh Hyeong Ouk, minister of Office for Government Policy Coordination, said on October 18 that a comprehensive review reflecting current trends is needed regarding military service obligations of K-Pop stars such as BTS.

He said, "We need a comprehensive review regarding special exemptions from military service for those in the K-pop industry, in order to reflect the current trend of Korea's expansion as a cultural content powerhouse."


According to the current military laws, exemptions from the mandatory military service are limited to national athletes who win a medal at Olympics or a gold medalist at Asian Games and musicians who top the particular international competitions. Noh is suggesting an expanded review to include world-famous K-Pop stars for special exceptions from the draft.

Netizens are split on this remark. What are your thoughts on this?  

Siri1234,234 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

If Jaejoong, Junsu and TVXQ had to do it, SuJu had to do it, SHINee has to do it, then everyone else is going to do it too. End of the discussion.

7

Kirsty_Louise7,916 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

I wish BTS would stop being used as the example. They have never stated that they want to be exempt and if they were the backlash would be insane. It would only be detrimental to them. Why is nobody asking BTS what they want and trying to make the decision for them!

