Actor Seo Ha Joon to make drama return in 'Wanna Taste?' 3 years after nude self-cam controversy

Actor Seo Ha Joon will be making his return to dramas in 'Wanna Taste?'.



It's been about 3 years since his nude self-cam controversy, and a drama insider revealed on October 2, "Actor Seo Ha Joon is appearing on the new SBS morning drama 'Wanna Taste?' There was some opposition at SBS about Seo Ha Joon's casting, but they've overcome it and he'll be making his return."



The controversy erupted in 2016 while Seo Ha Joon starred in MBC's 'Flowers of the Prison', and he later took a hiatus from appearing on television. In 2017, he personally admitted he was the man in the self-nude camera stripping and masturbating.



'Wanna Taste?' is expected to premiere in November.