Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Siwan reveals which actresses he wants to star in romance with

Siwan says he wants his next project to be a melodrama.

In an interview for OCN's 'Hell is Other People' on October 2, the ZE:A member went over his roles in 'Moon Embracing the Sun', 'Misaeng', 'The Merciless', and the movie 'The Attorney', and he talked about how he hadn't starred in any very romantic roles or melodramas. Siwan stated, "I haven't had the chance to star in a melodrama yet. It's not that I purposely avoided them at all."

He continued, "There hasn't been a time I properly starred in one, so I'm thirsty for it. An intense melodrama would be good, and a romantic comedy would be good too." As for which actresses he wants to work with, Siwan answered, "There are a lot. Kim Hee SunGong Hyo Jin, and Han Ji Min sunbaenims I want to work with for sure. I think it'd be nice to star opposite Park Bo Young too."  

'Hell is Other People' premiered on August 31. 

whenjunhui187 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

how to steal those actresses' identities.....?

