SM Entertainment confirms Taeyeon's solo comeback plans this month

It looks like Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is ready to make her solo comeback!

On October 2, a representative from SM Entertainment responded to Taehyun's comeback rumors by stating, "It's true that Taeyeon is preparing her new album with aims to release it some time in October."

Previously, Taeyeon sang OST Part. 3 "All About You" for tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna', topping domestic music charts. She also recently appeared as a guest band member on JTBC's 'Begin Again', garnering attention for her professional-quality covers.

