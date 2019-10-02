16

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment confirms Taeyeon's solo comeback plans this month

AKP STAFF

It looks like Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is ready to make her solo comeback!

On October 2, a representative from SM Entertainment responded to Taehyun's comeback rumors by stating, "It's true that Taeyeon is preparing her new album with aims to release it some time in October." 

Previously, Taeyeon sang OST Part. 3 "All About You" for tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna', topping domestic music charts. She also recently appeared as a guest band member on JTBC's 'Begin Again', garnering attention for her professional-quality covers. 

  1. Taeyeon
4 2,158 Share 89% Upvoted

0

awakenbutterfly0 pt 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Taehyun who??? I only know taeyeon.. XD

Share

0

seulgisredpants99 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Wa didn't know sm had an artist named taehyun

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS nominated for 3 categories at '2019 MTV EMA'!
20 hours ago   21   14,909

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND