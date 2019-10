1Team's main vocalist Jinwoo is back with his sweet pink hair color for the group's 3rd mini album, 'One'!

Following members Rubin and BC's individual teaser photos earlier this week, Jinwoo brings out his own, delicate visuals in two charming images - one in black and white and one in warm, brown-tone colors.



You can look forward to 1Team's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'One', set for this coming November 6 at 6 PM KST!