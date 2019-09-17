9

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo revealed to have donated money for typhoon Lingling disaster relief

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has donated relief money in light of the recent natural disaster.

On September 18, it has been revealed that 'Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief' had received monetary donation of 10,000,000 KRW (about 10,000 USD) from Kim Jin Woo. In order to help those affected by Typhoon Lingling, the idol singer from WINNER had made a silent donation on the 11th without press coverage.

Personnel from the Association has expressed, "while not much awareness has spread across the nation due to the Chuseok holidays, we hope that public figures such as Kim Jin Woo continue to shed light on such occurrences through their good deeds.

According to 'The National Emergency Management Agency', Typhoon Lingling has brought upon 28 deaths and about 14,000 accounts of damage in crops. 

scarletrouge90 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Aww, such a sweetheart. Thank you for your donations. Thank you for caring :)

