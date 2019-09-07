Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Show! Music Core' to not air this week; Typhoon Lingling news broadcast to take time slot

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' will not be airing this week.

The production team for the program made the announcement on September 7, stating that the time slot would instead be given to a special report news broadcast regarding current typhoon activity.

Currently, Typhoon Lingling, the 13th typhoon this year, is making its way north and will directly affect a majority of the Korean peninsula. As a result, a special typhoon advisory was put into effect across the country. During the news broadcast, special reports quickly delivering the location of the typhoon and measures to prevent damage will be aired.

Yesterday, on September 6, KBS's 'Music Bank' was also cancelled to air a similar news broadcast.

Meanwhile, CLC, Sunmi, A Pink's Hayoung, Red Velvet, Norazo, The Boyz, VERIVERY, EVERGLOWRocket Punch, IZTRCNGTarget, ONEWE, D1CE, Fanatics, Jang Dae Hyun, Hyun Soo, and We Girls were scheduled to perform.

  1. misc.
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
1 546 Share 67% Upvoted

0

HSK1,123 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Good decision. A typhoon wreaking havok is much more important than a weekly airing music show.

Share
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
23 hours ago   23   10,826
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
8 hours ago   23   31,459
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
19 hours ago   4   5,570

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND