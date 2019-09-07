'Show! Music Core' to not air this week; Typhoon Lingling news broadcast to take time slot

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' will not be airing this week.



The production team for the program made the announcement on September 7, stating that the time slot would instead be given to a special report news broadcast regarding current typhoon activity.



Currently, Typhoon Lingling, the 13th typhoon this year, is making its way north and will directly affect a majority of the Korean peninsula. As a result, a special typhoon advisory was put into effect across the country. During the news broadcast, special reports quickly delivering the location of the typhoon and measures to prevent damage will be aired.



Yesterday, on September 6, KBS's 'Music Bank' was also cancelled to air a similar news broadcast.



Meanwhile, CLC, Sunmi, A Pink's Hayoung, Red Velvet, Norazo, The Boyz, VERIVERY, EVERGLOW, Rocket Punch, IZ, TRCNG, Target, ONEWE, D1CE, Fanatics, Jang Dae Hyun, Hyun Soo, and We Girls were scheduled to perform.

