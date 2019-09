TWICE's Chaeyoung says no one laughs at her jokes.



On the September 28th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', Chaeyoung talked about her reputation for being unfunny, saying, "When I talk, I'm the only one who laughs. No one laughs."



Nayeon shared, "Today, I wore an outfit with clothing patterns. Chaeyoung told me that I have hearts, hearts, hearts and then laughed by herself after she said, 'Hot girl.'"



What do you think of Chaeyoung's joke?