Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Suga and V jokingly complain about Bang Si Hyuk during their rookie days on Chuseok variety special 'BTS Entertainment History'

Viewers got to take another look at BTS's rookie days through the Chuseok variety special 'BTS Entertainment History' on September 10.

The members participated in a variety segment back in their rookie days where they could shout out their complaints. Suga stated: "It's been 3 years since we came into this company but Bang PD told us a huge lie!"

He continued by stating: "He said that I would be a dancer that danced like 1TYM. He says I just need to focus on the routine but our choreography is the hardest!!!" 


V also hilariously brought up his complaints stating: "Bang PD asked RM who I was after we did a monthly evaluation. It's been one year but I'm very hurt!" Bang Si Hyuk elicited more laughter on the program through his apology. 

What do you think of this walk down memory lane? 

tvxqdom1,147 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

They didn't even know how successful they were going to be at the time..😂🤗

Kirsty_Louise6,882 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Rookie King is a classic, I loved that series! This part was particularly funny and gave us the classic Jimin moment..

