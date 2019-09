X1's Kim Yohan and Kim Woo Seok will be greeting fans through popular JTBC variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'.

The boys will be appearing on the September 18th broadcast of the show and the preview trailer already shows that the episode will result in a lot of laughter for the viewers as the popular idol members surprise citizens by asking to eat dinner with them!

Check out the trailer above. Are you excited to see the boys on variety?