Netizens discuss what former AOA members ChoA, Mina, and Youkyung are doing

Netizens have been discussing the whereabouts of former AOA members ChoA, Mina, and Youkyung after leaving the group. This topic has slowly risen to interest after AOA appeared on 'Queendom', making people reminisce over the original 8 member group.

Mina is reportedly preparing to be an actress after signing to ON Entertainment.

ChoA has been incredibly silent on social media, with only two posts for her birthday on March 2019 and 2018.

Youkyung is currently working as a drum teacher while going to graduate school. She also uploads drum covers and is a drummer for bad P.AZIT.

Netizen comments focused mainly on ChoA, stating:

"Where in the world is ChoA?"

"Ah... ChoA was Mina's favorite and they both left."

"I know ChoA through a friend. She left because of a man."

"The last girl wanted to be in a band, not an idol group wearing revealing clothing. And now she's back to being in a band."

"I didn't even know Mina left."