Singer K.Will's label updates fans after car accident

K.Will's label updated fans after his recent car accident.



On September 21, Starship Entertainment revealed K.Will was involved in a minor car accident on his way to an event at Yeungnam University, but the singer and staff were okay. The label stated, "K.Will's car slipped in the rain and got into an accident. The people in the car, including K.Will and his staff members, didn't sustain any major injuries. However, they were taken to a hospital where they received detailed medical exams just in case."



The event was unfortunately canceled, and the label further apologized, "We apologize to the people who waited to see K.Will. Furthermore, we're sorry for causing fans concern with the sudden news about this accident."



Stay tuned for updates on K.Will.