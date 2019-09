SuperM has revealed a set of teasers for Taemin.

On September 22, SM Entertainment rolled out a beautiful individual trailer, which not only features Taemin but all of the members of SuperM. The members' appearances in each other's trailers have intrigued fans, whether each of their role or concepts have special meaning.

Check out the black-and-white photo below, as well as a preview of Taemin's merchandise on SuperM's official website!