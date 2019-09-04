X1 take home their second #1 trophy with 'Flash' on this week's 'Show Champion'!

Rookie boy group X1, born from Mnet's 'Produce X 101', took home another #1 trophy for their debut title track "Flash" on the September 4 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Show Champion'!

On this episode, the 1st place nominees included ITZY's "ICY", JBJ95's "Spark", Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah", The Boyz's "D.D.D", and X1's "Flash". X1 clenched the win in the end, marking their second ever win since their debut just last week.



Check out the boys' winning speech above, as well as their dynamic performance of "Flash" below! Congratulations, X1!