Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

X1 take home their second #1 trophy with 'Flash' on this week's 'Show Champion'!

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group X1, born from Mnet's 'Produce X 101', took home another #1 trophy for their debut title track "Flash" on the September 4 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Show Champion'!

On this episode, the 1st place nominees included ITZY's "ICY", JBJ95's "Spark", Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah", The Boyz's "D.D.D", and X1's "Flash". X1 clenched the win in the end, marking their second ever win since their debut just last week. 

Check out the boys' winning speech above, as well as their dynamic performance of "Flash" below! Congratulations, X1!

  1. X1
0

eottoke11,206 pts 40 seconds ago
40 seconds ago

X1 take home their second #1 trophy with 'Flash' on this week's 'Show Champion'!

correction:this is their first win. last week was red velvet. now, people are confused because you guys made a report of their win the other day, even though it was only aired today.

