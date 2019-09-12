Shinhwa's Eric says his impression of Andy changed after 'The Barber of Seville'

Shinhwa's Eric revealed his impression of Andy changed after appearing together in 'The Barber of Seville'.



On the September 12th episode of MBC Every1 variety show, 'The Barber of Seville' crew took on their last day at the shop, and producers asked Eric, "Who was the person who had a different image than what you imagined?" He responded, "Andy. I've only known him as a younger sibling for a long time, but spending time together on 'The Barber of Seville', I felt he was older than me."



He continued, "When I said my back hurt, he put on pain relief patches for me. He took care of my meals and did my laundry. I looked for Andy hyung every day."



Have you been watching 'The Barber of Seville'?

