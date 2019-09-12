Hara working with 'Produce x 101' choreographer Bae Yoon Jung for comeback

Hara is working with 'Produce x 101' choreographer Bae Yoon Jung for her comeback!



On September 12, Bae Yoon Jung posted the below photos on Instagram with the message, "I like it when you smile like you are now," and "She's not laying down because I hit her in the last photo. She's laying spread out because she practiced so hard."



Hara is making a Japanese comeback with her single 'Midnight Queen' this November, and it looks like she's teaming up with Bae Yoon Jung for her moves. Fans of the 'Produce' series may remember Bae Yoon Jung as a dance trainer and mentor on 'Produce 101', 'Produce 48', and most recently 'Produce x 101'.



Stay tuned for updates on Hara.



