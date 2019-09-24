Seventeen drop epic choreography video for 'Fear'

Seventeen have dropped an epic choreography video for their latest track "Fear".



For the choreography video above, Seventeen stand in front of a stage as the camera takes sweeping shots over their moves for the song. As previously reported, "Fear" is the R&B title track of their 3rd album 'An Ode', and they've already dropped a visually striking MV for the song.



