Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen drop epic choreography video for 'Fear'

Seventeen have dropped an epic choreography video for their latest track "Fear".

For the choreography video above, Seventeen stand in front of a stage as the camera takes sweeping shots over their moves for the song. As previously reported, "Fear" is the R&B title track of their 3rd album 'An Ode', and they've already dropped a visually striking MV for the song.

Check out Seventeen's choreography video above!

 

kxk25 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

dance practice videos are out choreography videos are IN! this is brilliant 🤩🤩

Mingyu_Sunbaenim14 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

SEVENTEEN hwaiting!

