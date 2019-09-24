3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Hello Counselor' confirms season finale + revision for season 2

AKP STAFF

On September 24, a staff representative of KBS2's 'Hello Counselor' confirmed the program's finale for a short while. 

According to KBS2, "'Hello Counselor' season 1 will come to an end with episode 431, airing this September 30. We promise to greet viewers again with a new and improved season 2." 

In addition, MC Shin Dong Yup will be leaving 'Hello Counselor' with the end of season 1, after being with the program since its instatement in 2010. KBS2 has yet to reveal details on the program's changes in season 2. 

Are you a fan of 'Hello Counselor'?

  1. misc.
  2. Shin Dong Yup
3 2,327 Share 100% Upvoted

0

kentv326 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I hope the producers have started to realize that using people's personal misery for entertainment is wrong. True people are foolish enough to call in or attend and air their dirty laundry, but the broadcaster either admits up front that all the callers and guests are actors, or they stop using comedians and idols to dispense advice on often very serious family, mental health, physical health, and emotional health issues. I think they forget that many in the viewing audience cannot discern what is legitimate advice that would be advocated by professionals and what is actually horrible advice meant to elicit laughs. Honestly, this show has always seemed like a terrible idea as it is formatted.

Share

0

turtle125163 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I'm glad they're changing the format of the show, hopefully for the better. I've seen so many complaints about real, serious psychological issues not handled well in Hello Counselor with its current format. I love this show and I'm looking forward to the new season.

Btw, 400+ for one season? Man even Naruto/one piece would lose xD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND