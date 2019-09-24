'Hello Counselor' confirms season finale + revision for season 2

On September 24, a staff representative of KBS2's 'Hello Counselor' confirmed the program's finale for a short while.

According to KBS2, "'Hello Counselor' season 1 will come to an end with episode 431, airing this September 30. We promise to greet viewers again with a new and improved season 2."

In addition, MC Shin Dong Yup will be leaving 'Hello Counselor' with the end of season 1, after being with the program since its instatement in 2010. KBS2 has yet to reveal details on the program's changes in season 2.



