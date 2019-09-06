Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Rookie girl group Saturday releases comeback schedule for 3rd single album 'IKYK (I Know You Know)'

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group Saturday is making a comeback in just 3 months, with their 3rd single album 'IKYK (I Know You Know)'!

Ahead of their 3rd single album release this September 19, Saturday have released a comeback schedule detailing their upcoming teaser dates. Official teasers begin on September 8 with a 'Back To The Future' teaser, followed by more photos, MV teasers, a special video, and more. 

Look forward to Saturday's return with their 3rd single album 'IKYK (I Know You Know)' and title track "Bbyong", coming soon!

  1. misc.
1 376 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Anubis33562,211 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

wow, lot of members left this group.

Share
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
2 hours ago   11   5,606
Mina, Seungri, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jung Joon Young, Irene, Seulgi, Taeyong, Lucas, Sunmi, Sana, Tzuyu
Most Googled K-Pop Idols
3 hours ago   5   18,600
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
2 hours ago   11   5,606
DAY6
DAY6 celebrates their 4th anniversary
10 hours ago   5   3,393
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
13 hours ago   4   4,952

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND