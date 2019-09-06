Rookie girl group Saturday releases comeback schedule for 3rd single album 'IKYK (I Know You Know)'

Rookie girl group Saturday is making a comeback in just 3 months, with their 3rd single album 'IKYK (I Know You Know)'!

Ahead of their 3rd single album release this September 19, Saturday have released a comeback schedule detailing their upcoming teaser dates. Official teasers begin on September 8 with a 'Back To The Future' teaser, followed by more photos, MV teasers, a special video, and more.

Look forward to Saturday's return with their 3rd single album 'IKYK (I Know You Know)' and title track "Bbyong", coming soon!



