Jaejoong causes laughter by revealing it's impossible to have a small wedding because of his 8 older sisters

Back on the September 5 broadcast of TV Chosun's 'Love's Flavor' season 2, singer/actor Jaejoong caused laughter with his wishes to hold a small wedding!

Jaejoong currently appears on 'Love's Flavor 2' as a panelist alongside MCs Park Na Rae, Choi Hwa Jung, and more. On this broadcast, Park Na Rae asked Jaejoong what kind of wedding he would like to have, if he were to get married. Jaejoong responded, "I would like to have a small wedding, but the reason that's impossible for me is because I have 8 older sisters," causing laughter!

MC Choi Hwa Jung then raised curiosity by asking, "When you start dating, do you normally tell them that you have 8 sisters?" Jaejoong remarked, "It's not something I should hide right..." Here, Choi Hwa Jung advised, "It's probably best to wait until you've been dating for a while, since saying it right away would be awkward."



