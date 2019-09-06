Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Jaejoong causes laughter by revealing it's impossible to have a small wedding because of his 8 older sisters

AKP STAFF

Back on the September 5 broadcast of TV Chosun's 'Love's Flavor' season 2, singer/actor Jaejoong caused laughter with his wishes to hold a small wedding!

Jaejoong currently appears on 'Love's Flavor 2' as a panelist alongside MCs Park Na Rae, Choi Hwa Jung, and more. On this broadcast, Park Na Rae asked Jaejoong what kind of wedding he would like to have, if he were to get married. Jaejoong responded, "I would like to have a small wedding, but the reason that's impossible for me is because I have 8 older sisters," causing laughter!

MC Choi Hwa Jung then raised curiosity by asking, "When you start dating, do you normally tell them that you have 8 sisters?" Jaejoong remarked, "It's not something I should hide right..." Here, Choi Hwa Jung advised, "It's probably best to wait until you've been dating for a while, since saying it right away would be awkward." 

  1. Jaejoong
1 2,666 Share 67% Upvoted

0

cupidkyumi263 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

I just picture all his sisters just fussing all over him while he just sits there and lets them decide on how the wedding should be 😆

Share
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
2 hours ago   11   5,606
Mina, Seungri, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jung Joon Young, Irene, Seulgi, Taeyong, Lucas, Sunmi, Sana, Tzuyu
Most Googled K-Pop Idols
3 hours ago   5   18,600
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
2 hours ago   11   5,606
DAY6
DAY6 celebrates their 4th anniversary
10 hours ago   5   3,393
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
13 hours ago   4   4,952

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND