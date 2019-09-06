BTS, X1, and EXO are the top 3 boy group in terms of brand value for September

From August 5 through September 6, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed approximately 73 million pieces of big data including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more.

In 1st place came BTS once again with a total of points. 2nd place went to the newly debuted project group X1, also making their debut on the brand value charts with a total of 5,734,703 points. In 3rd place came another top 3 regular group EXO, with a total of 4,320,894 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: NCT, Seventeen, NU'EST, The Boyz, ASTRO, HOTSHOT, and WINNER. Check out the full analysis rankings below.