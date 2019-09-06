Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS, X1, and EXO are the top 3 boy group in terms of brand value for September

AKP STAFF

From August 5 through September 6, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed approximately 73 million pieces of big data including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more. 

In 1st place came BTS once again with a total of points. 2nd place went to the newly debuted project group X1, also making their debut on the brand value charts with a total of 5,734,703 points. In 3rd place came another top 3 regular group EXO, with a total of 4,320,894 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: NCT, Seventeen, NU'EST, The Boyz, ASTRO, HOTSHOT, and WINNER. Check out the full analysis rankings below. 

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. X1
4 3,884 Share 94% Upvoted

3

pikachudoll38 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congrats to all the boys up there 🎉🎊

And to X1 who although a just debut group managed to beat out the competitiveness.

Share

0

xiaochenlu20 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I still don't understand how BEAST is always part of the list when they haven't existed since 2016

You would think it would be changed to Highlight but they're some months both on the list

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
2 hours ago   11   5,606
Mina, Seungri, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jung Joon Young, Irene, Seulgi, Taeyong, Lucas, Sunmi, Sana, Tzuyu
Most Googled K-Pop Idols
3 hours ago   5   18,600
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
2 hours ago   11   5,606
DAY6
DAY6 celebrates their 4th anniversary
10 hours ago   5   3,393
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
13 hours ago   4   4,952

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND