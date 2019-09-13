Rookie actress appearing as Siwan's girlfriend in 'Hell Is Other People' garners attention as ITZY Ryujin's look-alike

Netizens who are currently watching OCN's latest thriller drama series 'Hell Is Other People' almost thought that ITZY's Ryujin had made her acting debut!

'Hell Is Other People' tells the story of a young man named Jong Woo (played by Siwan), who moves into a rundown apartment complex in Seoul to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer. Jong Woo has a girlfriend named Ji Eun, and netizens couldn't help but blink twice when Ji Eun first appeared in the drama - due to her strong resemblance to the ITZY member!

The character Ji Eun is actually played by rookie actress Kim Ji Eun, a model-turned-actress who also starred as the female lead of web drama 'When I Woke Up I Had Three Boyfriends' earlier this year:

Do you think Kim Ji Eun resembles ITZY's Ryujin? Netizens sure thought so, and commented, "I kept thinking that she was Ryujin's look-alike while watching the drama!", "She came out in DAY6's MV too! I thought it was Ryujin then too", "Wait, heol, it WASN'T Ryujin in the DAY6 MV? I had no idea... I'm shocked", "They really really look alike and they're both really really really pretty", "They look like older and younger sisters!", and more!