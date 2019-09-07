Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, and TWICE top brand-value chart for girl groups in September

Red Velvet has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in September.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Red Velvet was at the top of the September data, followed by BLACKPINK and TWICE. 115,865,868pieces of data were examined from August 6th to September 7th.



The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, Oh My Girl, MAMAMOO, ITZY, Girls' Generation, IZ*ONE, Lovelyz, GWSN, WJSN, Weki Meki, A Pink, EVERGLOW, AOA, Momoland, T-ara, CLC, LOONA, (G)I-DLE, GFriend, April, fromis_9, Dream Catcher, FIESTAR, Girl's Day, f(x), G-reyish, After School, and EXID.

Congratulations to Red Velvet.

