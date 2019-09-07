Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, and TWICE top brand-value chart for girl groups in September

Red Velvet has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in September.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Red Velvet was at the top of the September data, followed by BLACKPINK and TWICE. 115,865,868pieces of data were examined from August 6th to September 7th.

The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, Oh My GirlMAMAMOOITZYGirls' GenerationIZ*ONELovelyzGWSNWJSNWeki MekiA PinkEVERGLOWAOAMomolandT-araCLCLOONA(G)I-DLEGFriendAprilfromis_9Dream CatcherFIESTARGirl's Dayf(x)G-reyishAfter School, and EXID.

Congratulations to Red Velvet.

4 3,679 Share 69% Upvoted

Love__Peace1,027 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

what a top order gosh VelvetTwicePink 😍

and our beloved girls generation Empresses of K-Pop is always in top 10 just imagine that legacy 💃 can SM gives us another cb even in early 2020 we miss them in kpop

and congratulation to all other ladies you all did really well 👌


Kkkpopvvv172 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Girls' Generation just casually being in top 10 for just breathing the same air as a group activity...For reals, we need a comeback. Those fortune tellers better are correct for 2020 or else

Share

