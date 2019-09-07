Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

Teaser
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Check out ANS' individual concept films for Dami, Royeon, Bian, and Dalyn!

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group ANS has dropped more debut concept film teasers.

The group, from ANS Entertainment is made of 6 members - Lina, Dalyn, Bian, Raon, Dami, and Royeon. ANS had released pre-debut track "Wonderland" (which you can check out here) with 5 members, but their debut will include their 'hidden' member Raon. ANS stands for 'ANGEL N SOUL'. The girls have released concept films for Dami, Bian, Royeon, and Dalyn. You can check out Lina's here.

The girls are planning to debut with "Boom Boom", a completely different song from "Wonderland", their pre-debut song. "Boom Boom" will be out at 6PM KST on the 16th, so stay tuned.

  1. ANS
0 359 Share 80% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND