Starship confirms MONSTA X's comeback, most likely next month

On September 26, representatives from MONSTA X's label Starship Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that MONSTA X are currently preparing for their comeback. We are anticipating some time toward the end of October, but a more specific time frame will be determined soon." 

If MONSTA X fulfill their aim of returning at the end of October, this will mark their first comeback in approximately 7 months since the release of their 2nd full album 'Take 2. We Are Here'. 

Stay tuned for more updates on MONSTA X's domestic comeback!

