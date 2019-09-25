Starship confirms MONSTA X's comeback, most likely next month

On September 26, representatives from MONSTA X's label Starship Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that MONSTA X are currently preparing for their comeback. We are anticipating some time toward the end of October, but a more specific time frame will be determined soon."





If MONSTA X fulfill their aim of returning at the end of October, this will mark their first comeback in approximately 7 months since the release of their 2nd full album 'Take 2. We Are Here'.

Stay tuned for more updates on MONSTA X's domestic comeback!

