Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Seung Gi & Jasper Liu ask fans to look forward to their bromance in surprise photos from 'Together' filming!

Are you ready for some cross-cultural bromance between top stars Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu?

In light of their upcoming 'Netflix Asia' original variety program 'Together', Lee Seung Gi and Japser Liu shared some surprise photos from their filming set, exciting fans! In 'Together', Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu plan to travel to their fans in person in order to spend time with them, while also nurturing a friendship despite their language differences. 

You can check out some intriguing photos from Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu's recent filming in Indonesia via the two stars' Instagram accounts as well as the official 'Netflix Korea' Instagram, below! Can't wait to see these two same-age stars show off their bromance in 'Together'!

