Netizens react to news of SM debuting a new girl group and boy group





SM Entertainment has definitely brought in buzz after CEO Kim Young Min stated that they would be debuting a new boy and girl group.

Although many are excited at the prospect of seeing new groups take the stage, many have voiced their concerns, including comments mentioning the lack of proper treatment towards existing groups considering that SM's main groups consist of Red Velvet, EXO, and all of NCT.





Comments include:

"Please... I'm so sick of seeing only Red Velvet."

"You should just push EXO instead of using them as cash cows."

"But the female trainees aren't that great..."

"Isn't it probably another NCT subunit? SuperM isn't technically a new group."

"Honestly it's impossible not to look forward to groups from big labels like this. Can't wait."

What are your thoughts on the news?