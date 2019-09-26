Lovelyz address concerns about disappointment towards their latest performance on 'Queendom'

Lovelyz has revealed their thoughts on their most recent performance on 'Queendom'.

Members Soojung and Jiae participated in V Live broadcast where they talked about their rendition of Brown Eyed Girls' "Sixth Sense" on the show. Unfortunately, the girls received an outpouring of criticism due to their performance

Jiae stated "Till now, I paid no attention to malicious comments. I didn't mind comments about my appearance or cursing, but the comments about our performance on Queendom maliciously commented on our entire beings so it was a lot to take."



One particular person asked on the V Live: "you said that you have no regrets so why are you so mad that you placed 6th twice?" Soojung replied, "We want to show people more of ourselves because if we get 6th place twice we have to leave the show."



It seems like the members will be taking great strides to present better stages and improve themselves in the future.



