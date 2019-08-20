American actress Megan Fox reportedly appearing on 'Surprising Saturday' and 'Delicious Guys'

American actress Megan Fox is reportedly set to appear on 'Surprising Saturday' and 'Delicious Guys'.



On August 20, insiders revealed Megan Fox will be making an appearance on tvN's 'Surprising Saturday', and viewers are already curious how she'll be helping out the cast and other guests as they take quizzes. It's also been reported the actress will be getting her first try at a Korean mukbang on Comedy TV's 'Delicious Guys' alongside comedians Yoon Min Sang, Kim Jun Hyun, Kim Min Kyung, and Moon Se Yoon.



Megan Fox is currently in South Korea to promote the upcoming film 'The Battle of Jangsari' also starring SHINee's Minho and Kwak Si Yang. She plays the role of Korean War journalist Marguerite Higgins. It's scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 25.



Stay tuned for updates on Megan Fox's variety show appearances.

