LABOUM's Soyeon goes seductively blonde in her individual comeback teaser image

LABOUM's main vocalist Soyeon is the third member up of her group to unveil her seductive, individual comeback teaser photo!

Following members Solbin and Haein from earlier this week, Soyeon goes for a bold, warm blonde hair color pairing effortlessly with her glowy, pale skin tone. LABOUM will be making their first comeback of 2019 this September 19 at 6 PM KST, with the release of their 1st full album 'Two Of Us'.

Look forward to even more of LABOUM's comeback teaser content, coming real soon!