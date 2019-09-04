Leeteuk & Lim Ji Yeon confirmed as MCs of the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'

Super Junior's Leeteuk and actress Lim Ji Yeon have been named as the MCs of the upcoming '2019 Asia Artist Awards' in Vietnam!

This year's '2019 AAA' is set to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam on November 26, inviting some of Korea's top musicians, artists, actors, and actresses. Leeteuk will be hosting the event for the 4th year in a row, joined by Lim Ji Yeon who recently received a 'Model Star' honor at the '2019 Asia Model Festival'.

Who do you want to see attend the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'?



