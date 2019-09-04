Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Leeteuk & Lim Ji Yeon confirmed as MCs of the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Leeteuk and actress Lim Ji Yeon have been named as the MCs of the upcoming '2019 Asia Artist Awards' in Vietnam!

This year's '2019 AAA' is set to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam on November 26, inviting some of Korea's top musicians, artists, actors, and actresses. Leeteuk will be hosting the event for the 4th year in a row, joined by Lim Ji Yeon who recently received a 'Model Star' honor at the '2019 Asia Model Festival'. 

Who do you want to see attend the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'?

  1. Lim Ji Yeon
  2. Leeteuk
2 1,656 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Azure_Aurora1,207 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

All Super Junior members are impressive MCs and actors.

Share

0

piesma89 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Leetuk is proven best MC!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
2 hours ago   2   788

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND