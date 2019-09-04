Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Yoo Bin, VICTON's Byungchan, & Jang Sung Gyu to host new SBS MTV variety 'Ban Ban Show'

Announcer Jang Sung Gyu, former MYTEEN member Song Yoo Bin, and VICTON's Byungchan will be teaming up for a new SBS MTV variety series!

Titled 'Ban Ban Show', the upcoming new variety series focusses on the overflowing charms and appeals of different guests on the show each week. Fans of the 'Produce X 101' series will also be in for a treat, seeing former contestants Song Yoo Bin and Byungchan working together again. 

Official teasers for SBS MTV's 'Ban Ban Show' begin this September 5, with the program premiering some time at the end of the month. What do you think of the premise of the show so far?

