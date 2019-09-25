Jung Hae In revealed to have purchased Gangnam building for 3.7 million USD

According to reports on September 25, actor Jung Hae In recently purchased a Gangnam building worth approximately 4.4 billion KRW (~3,700,000 USD).

The building is currently being used as a villa/residence, but business insiders suspect that after remodeling, it may bring in significant profits. In response to the reports, Jung Hae In's label FNC Entertainment briefly spoke up to the press, revealing, "This is the actor's personal matter, so we cannot give an official statement."

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In most recently starred in film 'Truth In For Love', premiered back in August.

