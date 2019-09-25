3

Jung Hae In revealed to have purchased Gangnam building for 3.7 million USD

According to reports on September 25, actor Jung Hae In recently purchased a Gangnam building worth approximately 4.4 billion KRW (~3,700,000 USD). 

The building is currently being used as a villa/residence, but business insiders suspect that after remodeling, it may bring in significant profits. In response to the reports, Jung Hae In's label FNC Entertainment briefly spoke up to the press, revealing, "This is the actor's personal matter, so we cannot give an official statement." 

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In most recently starred in film 'Truth In For Love', premiered back in August. 

ygwinner-371 pts 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

I agree with FNC...

"This is the actor's personal matter, so we cannot give an official statement."

Not only is it none of our business ... who tf cares what this person does or buys ... ?

DerpinJae136 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

When they state that they have bought a building is it like the entire building or just some floors?. Coz i am sometimes confused as they write it as building and the context sometimes is different.. thanks in advance

