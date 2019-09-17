IU celebrates her 11th-anniversary since debut

IU is celebrating 11 years in the entertainment industry.
The singer and actress has now spent over a decade promoting as a celebrity, and fans all over the world are congratulating her for all that she has achieved.
Happy 11th-anniversary to IU!
10
2
IU is celebrating 11 years in the entertainment industry.
The singer and actress has now spent over a decade promoting as a celebrity, and fans all over the world are congratulating her for all that she has achieved.
Happy 11th-anniversary to IU!
1
IU is so sweet, she surpasses al vocal expectation s
0
Her pose makes her look a lot like Suzy. They're both very pretty. ^^
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment