Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU celebrates her 11th-anniversary since debut

IU is celebrating 11 years in the entertainment industry.

The singer and actress has now spent over a decade promoting as a celebrity, and fans all over the world are congratulating her for all that she has achieved. 

Happy 11th-anniversary to IU!

Brown_Cream544 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

IU is so sweet, she surpasses al vocal expectation s

9AF767 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Her pose makes her look a lot like Suzy. They're both very pretty. ^^

