T-ARA's Hyomin becomes an honorary ambassador for 'Republic of Korea Youth Day'

Hyomin has been selected as an honorary ambassador for the 'Republic of Korea Youth Day'!

The T-ARA member posted the good news on her Instagram with a caption that reads:

"I've been selected as an honorary ambassador for the 'Republic of Korea Youth Day'! The 'Republic of Korea Youth Day' is a festival that everyone can participate hosted by corporation 'Youth and Future' in order to support all youths. Youths can receive consultation in areas such as applying for schools, job searching, career guidance, and more on the 21st and can participate in other cultural programs. We hope to be met with a lot of interest and participation. See you on the 21st!"





We hope that Hyomin has a good time at the event and many youths in Korea find good resources to help support them.