3

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Taeyeon spotted on Instagram live sporting a nose piercing

AKP STAFF

Taeyeon may have gotten a nose piercing!

The popular SM artist uploaded an Instagram story on September 17th that leads fans to believe that she got a silver nose piercing on her right nostril. She is currently appearing on JTBC's music reality show 'Begin Again 3'

Netizen reactions are divided as comments include: 

"So hip Taengoo~"

"I'm really enjoying watching her on Begin Again."

"I think it's charming!"

"She resembles a man more and more every day."

"Taeyeon is become weirder and weirder by the day."

What do you think of this new look? 

  1. Taeyeon
6 1,992 Share 33% Upvoted

0

Aria1023 pts 28 minutes ago 1
28 minutes ago

She got her nose pierced months ago, all fans knew about this...

Share

1 more reply

0

soshiloo-4 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

your oppas got nothing on king taeng

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jungkook
Tattoo artist denies she's dating BTS's Jungkook
13 hours ago   69   81,096

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND