Taeyeon spotted on Instagram live sporting a nose piercing

Taeyeon may have gotten a nose piercing!
The popular SM artist uploaded an Instagram story on September 17th that leads fans to believe that she got a silver nose piercing on her right nostril. She is currently appearing on JTBC's music reality show 'Begin Again 3'.
Netizen reactions are divided as comments include:
"So hip Taengoo~"
"I'm really enjoying watching her on Begin Again."
"I think it's charming!"
"She resembles a man more and more every day."
"Taeyeon is become weirder and weirder by the day."
What do you think of this new look?
