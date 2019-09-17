Taeyeon spotted on Instagram live sporting a nose piercing

Taeyeon may have gotten a nose piercing!

The popular SM artist uploaded an Instagram story on September 17th that leads fans to believe that she got a silver nose piercing on her right nostril. She is currently appearing on JTBC's music reality show 'Begin Again 3'.

Netizen reactions are divided as comments include:

"So hip Taengoo~"

"I'm really enjoying watching her on Begin Again."

"I think it's charming!"

"She resembles a man more and more every day."

"Taeyeon is become weirder and weirder by the day."

What do you think of this new look?



