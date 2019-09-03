Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Fans worried after noticing Kokoro and Linlin missing from Cherry Bullet's promotions with no explanation

Cherry Bullet fans are worried after noticing that members Kokoro and Linlin have been missing from the group's promotions recently with no explanation. 

Both members haven't participated in any activities for Cherry Bullet for nearly two months.

Fans are currently speculating reasons on Twitter as FNC Entertainment has yet to give a formal statement. The two members have not present in the group's promotions in the past 80 days, and Cherry Bullet has been seen modifying their dance routines to suit the remaining 8 members.

What do you think? 

trogdorthe8th4,467 pts 57 minutes ago 2
57 minutes ago

I don't get why these companies don't understand that transparency is everything with these fans, especially when you have a new group that's trying to build that fanbase. Making changes in the early stages can be problematic, but they're cutting off their nose to spite their face when they aren't honest with fans. I get if they were trying to hold out if there were issues with the members or a contractual problem, but waiting this long with no word as to where two people went is obviously going to set fans off. In the long run, it can hurt the image of the rest of the group. I wish the ladies well, it's so hard breaking into this industry, it's always so sad to see talent (especially brand new talent) being mismanaged so early in their careers.

orionluna42 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

mmm... well it doesn't seem to be a Japanese/foreigner problem? bc Remi & May are still active... could be wrong tho. i really like Cherry Bullet so i hope all will recover soon.

