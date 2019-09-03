Fans worried after noticing Kokoro and Linlin missing from Cherry Bullet's promotions with no explanation

Cherry Bullet fans are worried after noticing that members Kokoro and Linlin have been missing from the group's promotions recently with no explanation.

Both members haven't participated in any activities for Cherry Bullet for nearly two months.

[ NOTICE ]#LinLin & #Kokoro have now been banned from activities with Cherry Bullet for almost 2 months. It was believable to a certain point but we are getting worried, we demand an official statement from @FNC_ENT , and opened a petition. Added in the thread so please share ! pic.twitter.com/0VDxhJ6iNT — 린린 International (@Linlin_Int) September 1, 2019

MORE INFO :

Koko has visa problems apparently and linlin is studying but recently there’s more and more suspicion that this is not true. FNC also has not given an statement as to why they are not promoting with. — 린린 International (@Linlin_Int) September 1, 2019

Fans are currently speculating reasons on Twitter as FNC Entertainment has yet to give a formal statement. The two members have not present in the group's promotions in the past 80 days, and Cherry Bullet has been seen modifying their dance routines to suit the remaining 8 members.

