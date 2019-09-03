Fans worried after noticing Kokoro and Linlin missing from Cherry Bullet's promotions with no explanation

Cherry Bullet fans are worried after noticing that members Kokoro and Linlin have been missing from the group's promotions recently with no explanation.
Both members haven't participated in any activities for Cherry Bullet for nearly two months.
Fans are currently speculating reasons on Twitter as FNC Entertainment has yet to give a formal statement. The two members have not present in the group's promotions in the past 80 days, and Cherry Bullet has been seen modifying their dance routines to suit the remaining 8 members.
