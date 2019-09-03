Kangnam's romantic proposal method to speed skater Lee Sang Hwa revealed

Speed skater Lee Sang Hwa and entertainer Kangnam will be getting married in October and the way he proposed to has netizens squealing over the romantic nature of it all!

A representative from Kangnam's label stated that he "took out a ring without saying anything at a location where you could see the Han River. We heard that the proposal was very romantic and that Lee Sang Hwa teared up. They did not decide to get married abruptly. They dated with the thought of marriage."

Their wedding will be held on October 12. Congratulations again to the happy couple!