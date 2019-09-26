BTS's j-Hope to drop free single 'Chicken Noodle Soup' feat. Becky G!

#CNSisComing people, #CNSisComing!

According to Big Hit Entertainment, BTS's j-Hope will be dropping a free single this September 27 at 6 PM KST via BTS's official SNS platforms, titled "Chicken Noodle Soup" feat. Becky G!

j-Hope's upcoming "Chicken Noodle Soup" feat. Becky G is a recreation of the hit song "Chicken Noodle Soup" originally by Webstar and Young B feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem, utilizing elements the original song's chorus with a modern twist as j-Hope adds his own Korean lyrics, and Becky G adds her own Spanish lyrics.





In the upcoming "Chicken Noodle Soup" MV, j-Hope and Becky G teamed up to also reproduce the original "Chicken Noodle Soup" choreography, resulting in fun, easy point moves anyone can follow. Can't wait for the full single and MV to "Chicken Noodle Soup"!

