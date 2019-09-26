Former B.A.P member Daehyun unveils teaser schedule for his 1st solo single album

Former B.A.P member Daehyun has revealed a promotional schedule for his upcoming 1st solo single album, 'Aight'!

Official teasers begin this coming September 30 with a concept photo, followed by more teaser content like a tracklist, a highlight medley, MV teasers, and more. Daehyun's 1st solo single album is set for release online on October 11 at 12 PM KST, while the MV for his title track will drop on the same day at 12 AM KST.

What are you expecting from Daehyun's solo comeback?